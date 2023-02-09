

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 recurring net result grew 33.2 percent to 1.34 billion euros fom last year's 1.01 billion euros.



Recurring earnings per share were 9.66 euros, up from 7.26 euros a year ago.



Adjusted recurring earnings per share were 9.31 euros, compared to 6.91 euros a year ago.



Net rental income climbed 29.1 percent to 2.23 billion euros from prior year's 1.72 billion euros. The like-for-like growth was 27.4 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted recurring earnings per share in the range of 9.30 euros to 9.50 euros.



