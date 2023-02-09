

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported that net income attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2022 climbed to 4.3 billion euros or 7.47 euros per share from last year's 2.6 billion euros or 4.51 euros per share last year.



Consolidated revenue was 61.7 billion euros, up 25% on an actual basis relative to 2021 and up 11% like-for-like. Changes in scope - mainly the integration of Cobra IS, which was acquired in late 2021 - boosted revenue by 12.5%. Exchange rate movements had a positive impact of 1.5%, due to the rise in the US dollar and many other currencies against the euro.



The Group expects further increase - although more limited than in 2022 - in revenue and operating income in 2023. The company said its net income, despite a substantial increase in financial costs, could be slightly higher than the level achieved in 2022.



On 8 February 2023, the Board of Directors decided to propose a 2022 dividend of 4.0 euros per share to the Shareholders' General Meeting on 13 April 2023, reflecting its confidence in the Group's prospects.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.