

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel, Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) Thursday reported net profit of 47.510 billion yen or 120.35 yen per share for the first 9-month period, lower than 54.098 billion yen or 146.57 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period, however, increased to 1,784.638 billion yen from 1,484.804 billion yen last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net sales to increase 19.6% year-on-year to 2,490 billion yen. Net income for the year is expected to increase 3.2% to 62 billion yen. Net income per share is expected at 157.04 yen.



