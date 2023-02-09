

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a British food services provider, reported that its organic revenue for the first quarter increased by 24%.



The company continued to benefit from strong outsourcing trends with net new business growth of 5.5%, significantly above historical rate of around 3%, and in line with 2022, Compass Group said in a statement.



The company noted that all regions performed strongly in the quarter, with organic growth of 23% in North America, 26% in Europe and 27% in Rest of World.



The company said it remains positive for fiscal year 2023 and reiterated its guidance. It expects operating profit growth above 20% on a constant currency basis, organic revenue growth of around 15%, weighted towards the first half of the year, and an underlying operating margin above 6.5%.



