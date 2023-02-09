

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corporation (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK), a Japanese steel maker, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the nine-month period to December, reflecting an increase in revenue.



For the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2022, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a net income of 548.454 billion yen or 561.58 yen per basic share, compared with 528.832 billion yen or 551.60 yen per basic share of last year period.



Pre-tax income rose to 748.281 billion yen from 709.775 billion yen of previous year.



Operating income was at 761.844 billion yen, higher than 728.136 billion yen of 2021.



Nippon generated revenue of 5.961 trillion yen, compared with 4.942 trillion yen of last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the Japanese firm expects a net income of 670 billion yen or 728 yen per basic share, on revenue of 8.000 trillion yen.



For the full-year, the company now intends to pay an annual dividend of 180 yen per share.



