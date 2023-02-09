

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $272 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.6% to $2.44 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $272 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $2.44 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.08 - $1.14



