

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $593 million, or $5.40 per share. This compares with $2.41 billion, or $19.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $689 million or $6.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.72 billion from $2.71 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $593 Mln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.40 vs. $19.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.22 -Revenue (Q4): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.