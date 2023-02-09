

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $94.3 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $180.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $145.1 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $1.405 billion from $1.531 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $94.3 Mln. vs. $180.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.405 Bln vs. $1.531 Bln last year.



