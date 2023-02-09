

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $181 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $3.89 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $181 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



