Earnings: -$98 million in Q4 vs. $433 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. $1.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $3.83 billion in Q4 vs. $3.42 billion in the same period last year.



