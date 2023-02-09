

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $90.66 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $65.13 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $198.52 million from $187.26 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $90.66 Mln. vs. $65.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $198.52 Mln vs. $187.26 Mln last year.



