

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $117.1 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $86.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, MDU Resources reported adjusted earnings of $125.7 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.859 billion from $1.443 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $117.1 Mln. vs. $86.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.859 Bln vs. $1.443 Bln last year.



