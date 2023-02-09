

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) initiated its Core FFO, AFFO and net earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.14 to $3.20 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.