

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $123 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $2.812 billion from $2.677 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



