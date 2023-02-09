

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $179.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $330.1 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $369.2 million from $340.3 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $179.5 Mln. vs. $330.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $369.2 Mln vs. $340.3 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.