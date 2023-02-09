

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.24 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $10.58 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.02 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $69.97 million from $61.84 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $10.24 Mln. vs. $10.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $69.97 Mln vs. $61.84 Mln last year.



