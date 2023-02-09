

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $92.2 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $58.8 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $1.22 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $92.2 Mln. vs. $58.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



