

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $921 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $801 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $7.38 billion from $6.92 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $921 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $7.38 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.