

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $33.46 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $189.09 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $84.36 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $2.65 billion from $2.76 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $33.46 Mln. vs. $189.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



