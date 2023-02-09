

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



Earnings: -$17.3 million in Q4 vs. -$23.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.38 in Q4 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.13 per share Revenue: $70.9 million in Q4 vs. $65.0 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.12) to $(0.09) Next quarter revenue guidance: $70.4 to $71.4 Mln



