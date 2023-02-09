

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $95.3 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $67.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $169.2 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $95.3 Mln. vs. $67.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.