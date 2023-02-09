

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release January figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to rise 0.7 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, up from the flat monthly reading and the 1.8 percent yearly gain in December. Producer prices are tipped to fall 0.5 percent on year after sinking 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide January numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 9.6 percent on year, easing from 0.5 percent on month and 10.2 percent on year in December.



Malaysia will release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 6.6 percent on year, down from 14.2 percent in the three months prior.



Thailand will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 49.7.



