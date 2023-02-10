

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), Japanese auto major, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the third-quarter, amidst an increase in sales revenue and high operating margin in motorcycle business.



In addition, for the full-year, the firm has reaffirmed its earnings outlook, while revising down previous sales revenue forecast.



For three-month period to December 31, 2022, the company recorded a profit of 265.135 billion yen or 144.49 yen per share, compared with 207.602 billion yen or 112.42 yen per share of previous year quarter.



Pre-tax income was at 343.546 billion yen as against 284.842 billion yen of last year.



Operating earnings stood at 280.491 billion yen, higher than last year's 229.449 billion yen.



Sales revenue from motorcycle business rose to 789.6 billion yen from last year's 578.3 billion yen.



Honda Motor generated sales revenue of 4.438 trillion yen, versus 3.688 trillion yen of last year's December quarter.



Looking ahead, for the 12-months to March 31, 2023, the automobile firm still expects to post a profit of 725 billion yen, with an operating income of 870 billion yen.



Honda Motor now expects full-year sales revenue of 17.250 trillion yen, a decline of 150 billion yen from the previous forecast.



The company intends to pay an annual dividend of 120 yen per share for the full-year.



