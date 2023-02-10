

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues Telecom, affiliated to French telecom, media, and construction company Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), Friday said it disputes the ruling by the Paris Commercial Court ordering the company to pay Free Mobile 308 million euros in damages.



The company said it is appealing the ruling, which is part of a series of disputes brought by Free Mobile against its competitors and their so-called 'subsidised' smartphone plus mobile plan bundled offers.



Bouygues Telecom noted that the case between the company and Free Mobile relates to former Bouygues Telecom offers.



The Paris Commercial Court's ruling on February 9 states that there must be 'immediate execution of the judgement', which Bouygues Telecom believes is incorrect given the proceedings were initiated before January 1, 2020.



Bouygues Telecom said it 'disputes this ruling in the strongest possible terms and considers that its bundled offers are legal. Bouygues Telecom believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers.'



Bouygues Telecom is appealing the case before the Paris Court of Appeal noting that the judgment is not definitive.



The company has not booked any provisions in the latest accounts closed by Bouygues Telecom, as of September 30, 2022.



In Paris, Bouygues shares were trading at 30.64 euros, down 1.10 percent.



