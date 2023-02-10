

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Electric and gas utility Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$370 million or C$0.77 per share, up from C$328 million or C$0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On an adjusted basis, net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders were C$347 million or C$0.72 per share, compared to C$300 million or C$0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fortis expects its long-term growth in rate base will drive earnings that support dividend growth guidance of 4-6% annually through 2027.



