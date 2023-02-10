

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $524 million or $2.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $227 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.



