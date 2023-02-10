

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The consumer Sentiment report for February might get the attention of investors on Friday.



Expedia, Lyft, PayPal, and Yelp will be reporting quarterly results after the close today.



Russia is continuing attacks on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Paris, Brussels and other European countries to get support.



As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 126.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 22.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 125.50 points.



The U.S. major averages remained firmly in the red on Thursday. The Dow fell 249.13 points or 0.7 percent to 33,699.88, the Nasdaq slumped 120.94 points or 1.0 percent to 11,789.58 and the S&P 500 slid 36.36 points or 0.9 percent to 4,081.50.



On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 65.0, while it was 64.9 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 1,008 and the U.S. rig count was 759.



The U.S. Treasury Statement for January will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $55.0 billion, while the deficit was $85 billion in December.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will speak on Digital Assets before the Global Interdependence Center Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the Puzzle of Crypto event at 10.00 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on How Did Americans Manage Their Finances and Purchases During and After the Pandemic? before the Global Interdependence Center Digital Money, Decentralized Finance, and the Puzzle of Crypto event at 4.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.30 percent to 3,260.67 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.01 percent to 21,190.42, dragged down by tech stocks.



Japanese shares gained slightly. The Nikkei average rose 0.31 percent to 27,670.98, while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,986.96.



Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.76 percent lower at 7,433.70, dragged down by mines and energy stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.84 percent at 7,631.10.



European shares are trading down. CAC 40 of France is declining 96.12 points or 1.31 percent. DAX of Germany is sliding 236.23 points or 1.54 percent. FTSE 100 of England is falling 56.37 points or 0.71 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 170.09 points or 1.52 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.60 percent.



