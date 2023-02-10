

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands (NWL) said, effective upon the conclusion of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16th, 2023, Patrick Campbell will transition from his position as Chairman, while remaining a director nominated for re-election at the Annual Meeting. The Board has designated independent director Robert Steele as the next Chairman of the Board, effective May 16th, 2023.



Robert Steele has served on Newell Brands' Board since April 2018. He is the founder and CEO of STEELE Consulting LLC, a consulting firm. Steele is the retired Vice Chairman, Global Health and Well-being, for the Procter & Gamble Company. Steele serves on the Board of Berry Global Group, Inc. and BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.



Newell Brands also announced that it will nominate Gary Hu for election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, pursuant to the Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement with Carl Icahn. Hu has served as a Portfolio Manager at Icahn Capital LP since October 2020.



Newell Brands has entered into an amendment to the Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement. Under the amended agreement, Campbell will no longer be considered a nominee of Carl Icahn. Mather will replace Campbell as Carl Icahn's independent nominee, and Hu and Brett Icahn will constitute Icahn designees.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.