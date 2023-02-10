

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International (MAR) said it appointed current Chief Executive Officer, Anthony 'Tony' Capuano, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 24, 2023.



Marriott's current President, Stephanie Linnartz, will be stepping down to become CEO of Under Armour.



In addition, Marriott declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.



