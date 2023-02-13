

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) said that it has reached an agreement with J&J Surgical Vision Inc. to settle their pending legal proceedings relating to femtosecond laser assisted cataract surgery devices, including Alcon's LenSx device.



Alcon acquired LenSx device as part of its purchase of LenSx Lasers Inc. in 2010.



As part of the resolution of the matter, the companies have exchanged cross-licenses of certain intellectual property and other mutually agreed covenants and releases.



Alcon said it will make a one-time payment to J&J Surgical Vision of $199 million for those rights and to resolve various worldwide intellectual property disputes relating to the matter.



