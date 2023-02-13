

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK), on Monday reported a rise in its preliminary earnings and sales for 2022.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the Iwata-headquartered firm registered a net profit of 174.4 billion yen, an increase of 18.9 billion yen or 12.1 percent, from the previous fiscal.



Ordinary income stood at 239.3 billion yen, a rise of 49.9 billion yen or 26.3 percent, compared with 2021.



Operating income was at 224.9 billion yen, an increase of 42.5 billion yen or 23.3 percent, compared with the last year.



Yamaha's sales for the 12-month period rose to 2.248 trillion yen, an increase of 436 billion yen or 24.1 percent, from 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects a net profit of 160 billion yen, with an operating income of 230 billion yen, on sales of 2.450 trillion yen.



