

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were a tad higher on Monday as investors awaited the release of U.K. and U.S. inflation prints this week for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,903 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Construction materials distributor Brickability Group jumped 8.3 percent after saying its profit for the current year would exceed market expectations.



Lok'nStore Group shares fell nearly 4 percent. The self-storage company said its first-half same store revenue went up 10.3 percent.



Housebuilders declined after reports that Deutsche Bank has cut ratings for a number of market leaders in the sector.



Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon fell 1-2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.