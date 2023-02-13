WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):
Earnings: -$7 million in Q4 vs. $33 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36 million or $0.35 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $452 million in Q4 vs. $475 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.64
