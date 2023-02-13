

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Teradata Corp. (TDC) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2023.



For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.64 per share.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.63 to $0.79 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.06 per share on revenue growth of 1 to 4 percent and recurring revenue growth of 4 to 7 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.89 per share on a revenue growth of 1.4 percent to $1.80 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.