

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All Covid-related metrics have shown a downward trend in the past fortnight in the United States, according to latest data by the New York Times.



Covid positive cases decreased by 14 percent in the last two weeks while deaths from the pandemic fell by 15 percent.



Covid test positivity has fallen to 10 percent.



Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. dwindled by 12 percent. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease decreased by 13 percent.



29,138 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3624 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



With 2469 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 102,850,877, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,114,378.



A total of 102,015,767 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



369 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,854,184.



