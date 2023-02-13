

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The price of gold moved to the downside during trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the two previous sessions.



After dipping $4 to $1,874.50 an ounce last Friday, gold for April delivery fell another $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce.



The continued decrease by the price of gold came even though the value of the U.S. dollar turned lower after seeing overnight strength.



After reaching an overnight high 103.84, the U.S. dollar index is currently down 0.34 points or 0.3 percent at 103.29.



