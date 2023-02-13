

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) Monday said it acquired 1,335 million shares in Vodafone Group PLC, which represents 4.92% of the outstanding share capital.



The deal was principally funded through an attractive non-recourse financing, requiring equity funding from Liberty Global of around £225 million.



Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, commented, 'We believe, like many others, that Vodafone's current share price does not reflect the underlying long-term value of their operating businesses, or their announced consolidation and infrastructure opportunities. We continue to remain disciplined about our capital and fully expect that the equity used to fund this investment will be replenished with the sale of certain non-core assets over time.'



No regulatory approvals are required for an investment at this level and Liberty Global does not intend to seek board representation at Vodafone.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.