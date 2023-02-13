

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after sinking 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year.



Japan also will see final December numbers for industrial production; previous, industrial production eased 0.1 percent on month and capacity utilization fell 1.4 percent on month.



Australia will see February results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac and January's business confidence survey from NAB. In January, the consumer sentiment index jumped 5.0 percent, while the business confidence index survey had a score of +12 in December.



