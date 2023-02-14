

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 28.2% to 119.4 million euros from the previous year.



EBIT margin was 13.0% compared to 12.1% in fiscal year 2021. The EBIT margin is thus below the expected margin of around 14% communicated in the previous guidance, primarily due to inventory adjustments, maintenance costs and higher IT operational expenses which occurred at year end as well as valuation of investments to increase the medium-term production capacity in Korea.



Group sales for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 18.8% to 916.7 million euros from the prior year. The order intake in fiscal year 2022 was 1.10 billion euros, an increase of 14.4% from the previous year.



Pfeiffer Vacuum said it will publish its detailed results for fiscal year 2022 on March 21, 2023.



