

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK), a German industrial services provider, on Tuesday reported a decline in its preliminary earnings for the fiscal 2022, citing provisions for the efficiency program launched in 2022 and the impact of special items.



However, the company reported a rise in revenue.



For the fiscal 2022, the Mannheim-headquartered firm recorded a net profit of 28 million euros or 0.71 euro per share, compared with 130 million euros or 3.19 euros per share posted for 2021.



The efficiency program expense of 62 million euros particularly hurt the earnings, the company said in a statement.



Excluding items, profit was at 82 million euros or 2.06 euros per share as against last year's 89 million euros or 2.19 euros per share.



EBITA moved down to 75 million euros from 121 million euros a year ago.



EBITA adjusted for special items, notably the expense for the efficiency program, came to 140 million euros, versus 137 million euros of previous fiscal.



EBITA margin was at 1.8 percent as against last year's 3.2 percent. EBITDA fell to 174 million euros from previous year's 221 million euros of 2021.



Bilfinger generated revenues of 4.312 billion euros, higher than previous year's 3.737 billion euros.



The company said that it intends to propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on April 20.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects to post revenue of 4.3 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros, with EBITA margin of 3.8 percent to 4.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

