

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese beverages firm, on Tuesday reported a surge in earnings for fiscal 2022, supported by a gain on the sale of China Resources Kirin Beverages, higher finance income, and others.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the Tokyo-headquartered company recorded a net profit of 111 billion yen or 135.07 yen per share, compared with 59.79 billion yen or 71.70 yen per share posted for 2021.



Pre-tax income was at 191.4 billion yen as against last year's 99.6 billion yen.



Operating profit stood at 116.019 billion yen, versus previous year's 68.084 billion yen.



Finance income surged to 10.978 billion yen from 4.087 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the year stood at 1.989 trillion yen, higher than 1.821 trillion yen of previous fiscal.



The company intends to pay year-end dividend of 36.5 yen per share, which is to be determined in general meeting of shareholders on March 30, bringing the total dividend for the year to 69 yen per share from last year's 65 yen per share.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects to post a profit of 113 billion yen or 139.54 yen per basic share, a growth of 1.8 percent from last year, and revenue of 2.115 trillion yen, a growth of 6.3 percent from the prior year.



For the full-year, the company intends to pay a dividend of 69 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!