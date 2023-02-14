

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $10.13 billion from $9.46 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $10.13 Bln vs. $9.46 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.