

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.82 to $0.90 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company said it also expects double-digit growth in adjusted operating income, driven by continued robust sales growth, easing delivered product cost inflation, and improved productivity.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.