

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interventional oncology company Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced on Tuesday that it submitted a new drug application or NDA to the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hepzato Kit for the treatment of unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma or mOM.



The company said FDA is expected to determine whether the resubmission constitutes a complete response and is eligible for review within 30 days. The resubmission is in response to a September 12, 2013 Complete Response Letter from the FDA.



