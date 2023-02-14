JENA (dpa-AFX) - Optic technology business Jenoptik AG (JEN, JNPKF) anticipates revenue to be in the range of 1.05 billion euros to 1.10 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent for 2023.
The guidance is based on preliminary revenue of around 980 million euros in fiscal 2022 compared with the most recent forecast of 945 million euros to 960 million euros.
The preliminary EBITDA margin increased to around 18.8 percent, above the latest forecast of 18.0 to 18.5 percent.
