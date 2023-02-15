

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French food retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported that its fiscal 2022 net income, Group share, totaled 1.35 billion euros, up 26 percent from last year's 1.07 billion euros.



Adjusted net income, Group share, was 1.21 billion euros, compared to 1.13 billion euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 1.63 euros, compared to 1.43 euros in 2021.



Group recurring operating income totaled 2.38 billion euros, up 8.3 percent from last year.



Total revenue climbed 15.8 percent to 83.09 billion euros from last year's 74.29 billion euros. Net sales totaled 81.39 billion euros, up 15.5 percent from last year.



Group sales, including VAT, totaled 90.92 billion euros pre-IAS 29, an increase of 13.5 percent at constant exchange rates.



In the fourth quarter, sales increased 18 percent on a reported basis, and 10.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the company proposed dividend for the financial year 2022 of 0.56 euros per share, up 8 percent from 0.52 euros in 2021. It will be paid fully in cash and will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting on May 26.



Citing the good results for 2022 and strong cash generation, the Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to 800 million euros of Carrefour shares for cancellation. Subject to market conditions, Carrefour expects the buyback to take place in the course of 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.