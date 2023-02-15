

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kering (PPRUY.PK), a French luxury goods company, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for the full year, helped by an increase in revenue.



It reported improvement in revenue from the directly operated retail network, which includes e-commerce sites, rising 10 percent on a comparable basis in 2022, driven in particular by Western Europe and Japan.



For the 12-month period, the Paris-headquartered firm registered a profit of 3.614 billion euros or 29.31 euros per share, compared with 3.176 billion euros or 25.49 euros per share a year ago.



Pre-tax income was at 5.135 billion euros, up from 4.524 billion euros of previous fiscal.



Operating income moved up to 5.395 billion euros from 4.797 billion euros of 2021.



For 2022, the Group generated revenue of 20.351 billion euros, higher than last year's 17.645 billion euros of previous year.



The company said it will pay a final dividend of 9.50 euros per share on May 4.



