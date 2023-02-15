

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said the unprecedented developments in global energy markets were material drivers for both marketing and industrial businesses, resulting in a 60 percent growth in fiscal 2022 Group adjusted EBITDA to $34.1 billion. Net income, pre-significant items, was $18.9 billion, up 107% from last year. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, was $1.44 compared to $0.69.



Post significant items, net income for the year attributable to equity holders increased to $17.32 billion from $4.97 billion, last year. Basic earnings per share was $1.33 compared to $0.38. The company noted that the significant items reflect various impairments recorded and a gain on the acquisition of Cerrejón.



Fiscal 2022 revenue was $255.98 billion, an increase of 26% from prior year.



