Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - SleepGift, a Vancouver-based startup, has introduced a line of weighted blankets that block electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from electronic devices, helping customers sleep better and have better overall health.

SleepGift's blankets combine the benefits of weighted blankets, which help relieve symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, autism and ADHD, and protection from EMF radiation, which may disrupt the production of melatonin and serotonin, two very important hormones in the human body.

According to Tina Ureten, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of SleepGift, people are being exposed to constant EMF radiation due to increasingly commonplace electronic devices and higher-frequency channels such as 5G. Dr Ureten says that EMF radiation is damaging to all forms of life - humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms. However, using EMF-emitting electronic devices is virtually unavoidable in today's modern society, so SleepGift created a line of products that help people reduce their exposure to EMF radiation.

"Our mission is to educate people about the harmful effects of EMF radiation," Dr Ureten says.

To shield people from EMFs, SleepGift's durable and washable blankets contain silver-infused fabric, which blocks up to 99% of EMF radiation. The blankets also contain bioceramic beads that emit far infrared rays that can boost blood circulation and strengthen the immune system. These bioceramic beads are specially designed to create a cozy, massage effect by stimulating nerve endings.

Aside from promoting better sleep and providing protection from radiation, SleepGift's blankets are also sustainable and are made from natural materials.

"Our company is committed to sustainable practices in all our operations, and we strive to minimize our ecological footprint," Dr Ureten says. "SleepGift blankets use all-natural bioceramic beads. We also use natural cotton in our blankets, which produces 46% less CO2 emissions compared to conventionally produced cotton."

SleepGift aims to be carbon-neutral in its operations by 2030 and to eliminate the use of all plastic in packaging by 2025, eventually transitioning to 100% recyclable content.

"We are continuously working towards an efficient, sustainable operation that focuses on reducing greenhouse gasses, particulates, wastewater, and toxic contaminants," Dr Ureten says.

About SleepGift

SleepGift is a startup based in Vancouver, Canada that produces EMF shielding blankets and other articles for adults, children, and pets that block harmful electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. The company is dedicated to educating customers and the general public about the dangers of excessive and prolonged exposure to EMF radiation. SleepGift was founded by Tina Ureten, MD, PhD, who has worked with a major humanitarian organization and founded a chain of obstetric ultrasound clinics across Canada. SleepGift is committed to helping its customers experience better sleep and health, as well as minimize the negative impacts of its operation in the environment.

