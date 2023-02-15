

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $227.06 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $216.24 million, or $3.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $229.19 million or $3.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $858.51 million from $836.45 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $227.06 Mln. vs. $216.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.81 vs. $3.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.73 -Revenue (Q4): $858.51 Mln vs. $836.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65



